Celebs who attended Dilip Kumar’s funeral: Dilip Kumar, a legendary actor who changed the shape of Hindi cinema passed away on June 7th on Wednesday. He complained of breathlessness and it was second time that the actor was hospitalized. His demise has left the entire nation and Bollywood in shock. Dilip Kumar passed away at 98 and was buried with state honours at the Juhu Cemetery in Mumbai’s Santacruz on Wednesday evening. The Funeral was attended by his close friends and relatives. Many of his celebrity colleagues also arrived at the funeral to pay their final tributes. From Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan, watch video to know who all arrived at Dilip Kumar’s funeral.Also Read - Legendary Actor Dilip Kumar Passes Away At 98 | Watch Video to Know Lesser Known Facts About Him