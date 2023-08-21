Home

Dinesh karthik Reviews R. Balki Directorial Ghoomer, Says Really Enjoyed It

Dinesh Karthik took to social media to share his thoughts on Ghoomer. The movie starring Abhishek bachchan, Saiyami kher and Angad Bedi among others is a sports drama based on cricket. DK said that he's big fan of R. Balki's work and he enjoyed the movie.

