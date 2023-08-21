Dinesh karthik Reviews R. Balki Directorial Ghoomer, Says Really Enjoyed It

Top Trending Videos

Dinesh Karthik took to social media to share his thoughts on Ghoomer. The movie starring Abhishek bachchan, Saiyami kher and Angad Bedi among others is a sports drama based on cricket. DK said that he's big fan of R. Balki's work and he enjoyed the movie.

Published: August 21, 2023 6:14 PM IST

By Video Desk Video Desk

