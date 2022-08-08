Dirty Comb Cleaning Hacks: Combs and hair brushes are the essentials that we use on a daily basis. But how often do we clean them? Well, hair brushes and combs do get dirty over the time due to a regular use. Hair combs fill up with old hair, dust, and hair product residue and become less effective and can add dirt and germs to your freshly washed hair. Therefore, cleaning combs and hair brushes need cleaning once in a while. So for that, in this video, we have mentioned a few tips and tricks to clean your combs and hair brushes and make it look like a new one. Watch video.Also Read - Lauki Juice Benefits: Want To Lose Weight Naturally? Add Lauki/Bottle Gourd Juice In Your Diet Today - Watch Video