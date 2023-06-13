Home

Video Gallery

Disha Patani Birthday: From An Aspiring Model To One Of The Leading Lady Of B-Town – Watch Video

Disha Patani Birthday: From An Aspiring Model To One Of The Leading Lady Of B-Town – Watch Video

It's Disha Patani's birthday today. Disha, who was born on June 13th, had aspirations of becoming an accomplished pilot.

Disha Patani Birthday: Disha Patani is celebrating her birthday today. Disha, who was born on June 13th, had aspirations of becoming an accomplished pilot. She followed her courses in engineering and physics with unwavering determination while simultaneously pursuing her passions for dancing and modeling. But she had another surprise in store from fate. Watch video to know her inspiring journey.