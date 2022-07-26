Disha Patani Fitness Routine:
If you're looking for fitness inspiration, look no further than Disha Patani. She is one of the fittest and most dedicated actresses in the country. She trains every day for an hour and takes an off on Sunday's. Disha Patani includes dancing, kick boxing and weight training as a part of her workout routine. In this video we have shared Disha Patani's fitness routine and some tips that she swears by during her workout.