Actress Disha Patani is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the Bollywood industry. Over time we have not only seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actress but also some pictures and posts of the actress which define hotness. With 'Ek Villain Returns', Disha will be seen playing a grey character for the first time in her career. She will be seen along with John Abraham. Disha Patani has previously been noticed for her performance in Mohit Suri's 'Malang'. This is the second time she has been roped in for a project by him.

