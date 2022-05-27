Disha Patani sexy looks: Disha Patani is one of the most beautiful and bold actresses of Bollywood. The Bharat actress keeps treating their fans by posting her sexy and sensual looks on Instagram. She recently posted a new picture in which she is wearing a hot red strappy dress and has put on a glossy make-up. Fans are going gaga over her latest stunning pictures and are giving different reactions on the same. Well, there are several sensuous pictures of Disha which has made headlines in the past. Let’s have a look at some of them. Watch video.Also Read - Divya Khosla Kumar, Honey Singh And Guru Randhawa's 'Designer' Steals People's Heart, Checkout Divya's Never Seen Before Sizzling Looks Here