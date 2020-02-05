Bollywood actors Disha Patni and Aditya Roy Kapoor were spotted at Luv Films where they promoted their upcoming movie Malang. The two were all smiles as they walked out with Disha dressed in an off-shoulder beige top and blue shorts paired with white sneakers with gold trim. Aditya looked cool dressed in different hues of blue from his t-shirt to his trousers which he paired with black boots. Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is set in Goa and the story revolves around four characters. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Amruta Khanvilkar and Shaad Randhawa, and is scheduled to release on February 7.