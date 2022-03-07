Divya-Varun breakup: Tv actress Divya Agarwal who won Bigg Boss OTT and garnered limelight is once again in the headlines and this time because of her relationship. Divya, on Sunday, 6th of March shocked her fans and followers with her latest Instagram post. In the post she announced her breakup with Splitsvilla and Roadies fame Varun Sood. Reportedly, the two of them were in a relationship for four years and now have parted ways. Divya an Varun were on of the most adorable celebrity couple and kept sharing their cute videos on social media. However, Divya has not mentioned anything about the reason for their separation. Watch video to know more in detail.Also Read - Birthday Special: Veteran Actor Anupam Kher Turns 67 Today, Flaunts His Fit And Toned Body On Social Media - Watch Video