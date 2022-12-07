Top Recommended Stories
Divya Agarwal Gets Engaged With Apurva Padgaonkar, Fans says she betrayed Varun Sood | Watch Video
Divya Agarwal was previously dating actor and VJ Varun Sood. Divya announced her breakup with Varun in an extensive post. Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood appeared on the TV reality show Ace Of Space and Splitsvilla. After Divya’s engagement announcement, Varun Sood twitted an emoji reaction. Fans say Divya betrayed Varun. Watch details
Divya Agarwal got engaged to restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar. She announced the big news in her latest Instagram entry on Tuesday. She shared a series of photos with her fiance and she captioned the post: “Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo. A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone. Rab Rakha.” Divya’s Instafam congratulated her in the comments section of her post.
Also Read:
- Celeb Spotted: Malaika And Arbaaz Khan Spotted At The Airport With Their son And Get Trolled By Netizens- Watch
- Aryan Khan All Set To Debut In Bollywood, SRK Says 'Can’t Wait To Watch Your Film' - Watch
- Akshay Kumar To Paras Arora, List Of Actors Who Essayed The Role Of Marathi Warrior Chatrapati Shivaji In Films And Shows - Watch Video
Written by- Ananya
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.