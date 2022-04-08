In an exclusive interview with India.com, we asked Divya Agarwal, ‘As a celebrity, while dealing with a personal loss and not posting and talking about it on social media, fans have speculated several reasons. How do you get away with this?’ Reacting on the same, Divya told us, “Mein agar iss cheez ko cater karne jaun toh meri puri life kam padegi (If I’ll start responding to each one of them, then my whole life will be short) because of the audience I have right now on Instagram. They have been with me in every emotion through my reality shows. It is not like today, if I decide ‘aaj ke baad mein apne personal life ke baare mein discuss nai karungi’ that will never happen, as people used to watch me 24X7 live…”Also Read - Divya Agarwal - Tanuj Virwani Open Up on Passionate Kissing Scene in Abhay 3 | Exclusive

Watch full interview here. Also Read - Divya Agarwal on Fans Speculating Reasons For Breakup With Varun Sood: 'I Just Want...' | Exclusive