Divya Agarwal and Tanuj Virwani will be seen in Abhay 3, releasing on Zee5 on April 8, 2022. The two hit it off instantly during Cartel and became friends. The season three is bigger, bolder and even more ruthless! Divya and Tanuj while speaking exclusively to India.com, shared hilarious BTS moments from Abhay 3 and even talked about their kissing scene. The two co-stars and friends revealed story of the kiss amid a murder scene.Also Read - ZEE5 Launches 'Abhay Bravery Award', an Initiative to Celebrate Fearless Heroes And Their Efforts

Divya and Tanuj revealed that the kissing part was actually unscripted. “We were in the middle of shoot, enjoying and chilling after a scene, and that’s when the director shouted kiss, kiss, kiss, if possible kiss”, Divya shared the incident. Tanuj continued saying, ‘Then the director said, “Ok ok, we got it! Stop now”. Also Read - Kunal Kemmu Speaks on Abhay 3, Go Goa Gone 2 And Golmaal 5| Exclusive

Watch the full interview here. Also Read - Divya Agarwal on Fans Speculating Reasons For Breakup With Varun Sood: 'I Just Want...' | Exclusive