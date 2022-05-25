Divya Khosla Kumar bold looks: The beautiful actress, director and producer Divya Khosla Kumar has been garnering limelight ever since her new song Designer got released. The peppy glamorous song features Honey Singh and Guru Randhawa as well. Designer has garnered more than 49 million views on YouTube. People are loving the killer rap by Honey Singh and Guru Randhawa, on the other hand fans are praising the eye catching and stunning looks of Divya Khosla Kumar. Well, Divya is not just a stunner on screen, but in real life as well. She keeps flaunting her bold and glamorous pictures on Instagram. Let’s checkout some of the top sizzling pictures of Divya Khosla Kumar.Also Read - Karan Johar 50th Birthday : Know How This Year Will be For The Godfather of Bollywood by Tarot Card Expert Rashme