In this exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Divya Khosla Kumar sat down to discuss her stellar year gone by and what's in store for her fans, which opened up an array of topic from the millions of views garnered by her music videos, why the stigma attached to remixes needs to be done away with, and how Asha Bhosle, too, used to remix her old songs from the 60s during the 90s to some major INSIDE SCOOP about her acting comeback, Satyameva Jayate 2, opposite John Abraham, why she'd rather never juggled direction and acting together if given a choice and whether her husband and T-Series head honcho, Bhushan Camera, will ever contemplate acting in future.