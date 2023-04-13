Divyanka Tripathi makes a bold statement in neon pink outfit at event, reveals details on upcoming projects

Top Trending Videos

Divyanka Tripathi turned heads in a neon pink outfit at a Jio Studios celebration event in Mumbai, where she shared details on her upcoming projects. Watch Entertainment Videos

Published: April 13, 2023 11:55 AM IST

By Video Desk

Divyanka Tripathi makes a bold statement at the event: Actress Divyanka Tripathi made a stunning appearance at the Jio Studios celebration event in Mumbai, wearing a neon pink outfit. The actress made a bold statement as she posed for pictures and interacted with the media. During the event, Tripathi also revealed some details about her upcoming projects, which have been kept under wraps so far. Fans of the actress are eagerly awaiting further updates on her exciting new ventures. Watch Entertainment Videos

