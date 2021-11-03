Diwali Special Eye Make Up Looks : The festival of Diwali is falling on 4th of November this year. From lightening Diyas to exchanging sweets, attending parties to dressing up like a Diva, we are pretty sure you must have done all sort of preparations to slay on this Diwali. And we know how important choosing your favorite outfits, styling your hair and most importantly trying a perfect festive make-up look that will make you look gorgeous and beautiful can be. So we have brought a video where makeup artist Damini Chaturvedi will tell you about the 5 best and easy eye make-up looks that you can try this Diwali and slay like a Goddess. Have a look.Also Read - TV Industry Diwali Bash: Adaa Khan To Aly Goni, TV Celebrities Who Were Spotted At Diwali Parties | Watch Video