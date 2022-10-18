Diwali 2022: Diwali is celebrated everywhere ostentatiously and the same goes for Delhi also. Diwali shopping in Delhi is something that you can’t shun this festive season. This city is an ideal destination for shopping aficionados and attracts shopaholics from all over the world. Let’s take a look at some of the popular exhibitions in Delhi.Also Read - Dhanteras 2022: PhonePe Brings Exciting Offers On Gold, Silver Purchases For Customers. Deets Inside

Lajpat Nagar Market: Lajpat Nagar market is your ideal Diwali shopping destination. This market is crammed with many things including, ethnic wear, sweet packs, dry fruit gift packs, and many more

Chandni Chowk Market: Your Diwali won't be completed if you don't visit this place. Here, you will get Diwali gift items for your friends and relatives at affordable prices.

Delhi Haat, INA: Though this is the utmost shopping hub all year round, still in the Diwali festival, the market adds a distinct charm and glow. Here you will get a wide range of handicraft items from different Indian states.

Tilak Nagar market: This colorful market gets adorned with lights and flowers during the Diwali season. From men’s festival kurtas to ladies’ designer sarees and lehengas, apparel, footwear, etc., this market has everything.

Sarojini Nagar Market: Sarojini Nagar market is the one-stop solution for fashionable ethnic wear. You will be mesmerized by its variety.

Written By: Keshav Mishra