During festivities, we tend to overindulge in big feasts and have food items containing refined sugar, and other unhealthy items that can only do bad to you. That doesn’t mean we are asking you to control your taste buds during the festivals. There is a way to undo the damage done to your body. You just need to follow a post-festival essential detox guide. Notably, body organs including your liver and kidneys are capable of detoxing on their own. So, you don’t need to overdo the detoxing, instead contribute to your body’s detoxing process in the most natural ways. Here is how you can do that.Also Read - Planning To Buy Gold During Dhanteras, Diwali? Here's A Guide To Help You Save Money & Not Be Fooled

Written by- Ananya Also Read - Make Your Festival Of Lights Memorable With These 4 Magnificent Diwali Weekend Getaways