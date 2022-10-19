Diwali 2022 health tips: Diwali is round the corner. People all over the country are eagerly waiting for the festival of lights to arrive. This year Diwali will be celebrated on 24th of October. Well, Diwali is not just the festival of lights, but also love, positivity and joy. It’s that time when you meet and greet your loved ones and gift them gifts and sweets. It’s a festival when we eat lots of Savory snacks and sweets and it almost becomes impossible for us to say no to these awesome delicacies. But as we know that excess of anything is harmful, so we need to be extra cautious about what we put in our stomach. So in this video, some really easy to follow yet important pre-Diwali diet tips to prepare your body for this festive season. Watch this video for more.Also Read - Diwali 2022 Date, Puja Muhurat, City-Wise Lakshmi Puja Timings, And Auspicious Food Items