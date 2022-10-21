Diwali 2022 outfit ideas: The festival of Diwali is just a few days away. People are full of zeal and excitement to celebrate Diwali. Well, Diwali is all about love, joy, gifts, sweets and card parties. With so many upcoming festive events we are sure that you would want to look good and must be confused about what to wear. Well in that case, do not worry as we here to help you out. We have catered top 5 celebrity inspired looks that will make you look stunning and unique. Watch video for more.Also Read - Dhanteras 2022: Planning To Buy Gold? Remember THESE 5 Things