Diwali 2022: This year Diwali will be celebrated on 24th of October. People all around the country are executed to celebrate the festival of love and lights. The preparations have already begun as people are cleaning their homes and installing lights and decorations. On this day, people do Lakshmi Puja to invite happiness and prosperity into their lives. Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are worshipped to seek blessings. So, as it is Diwali it’s time to please Goddess Lakshmi and seek her blessings. In this video we have mentioned a few Bhog items that you can offer Goddess Lakshmi. Watch video.Also Read - Two-Day Dhanteras Fest Leaves Lucknow Traders In Massive Profit