What Is Green Cracker: Punjab government has announced a two hour window to burst green fire crackers on the occasion of Diwali and Gurupurab. While supreme court has banned burning of fire crackers on Delhi, Punjab has allowed to burst green crackers during the festival, because of the pollution issues. This instructions have been issued by the state's environment, science and technology department in the light of the directions of the supreme court and national green tribunal. Well now many of you would not know about what green crackers are. Well, green crackers are made using less polluting raw materials. Their chemical formulation ensures reduced particle emissions into the atmosphere by suppressing the dust produced . They are nature friendly and produce less pollution as compared to the regular crackers.