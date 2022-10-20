Diwali 2022: The festival of Diwali is celebrated with great pomp in India. People eagerly wait for this festival. On this day, people are very busy from cleaning the house to shopping for Diwali in the market. The festival is of great importance that even people living abroad also celebrate Diwali with great enthusiasm. But you would be shocked to know that there are some places in India where Diwali is not celebrated. Yes you heard that right. there are actually some such places where the festival of lights is not popular. Let us tell you that neither Lakshmi Puja is done at this place nor this festival is celebrated by bursting crackers. Even lamps are not here. Now, through this video, let us know why Diwali is not celebrated in Kerala. Watch video.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Looks Flawless in Black Sequin Saree, Clicks Selfies With Fans at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party - See Pics