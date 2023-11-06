Home

Video Gallery

Diwali Outfit Ideas: 3 Ready-to-Wear Sarees For A Hassle-Free Party

Diwali Outfit Ideas: 3 Ready-to-Wear Sarees For A Hassle-Free Party

Diwali Outfit Ideas: Want to ace the desi look this festive season without the hassle of fixing your saree pleats, Here are 3 ready to wear sarees that can promise you the blend of fashion and comfort.

Diwali is just around the corner which means it is time to dress to the nines, dance the night, and eat good food. However, sometimes fashion can come in the way of having a good time comfortably especially when you are planning to go the desi girl route. But fret not because we are here to help!

God bless the inventor of pre-stitched sarees. This fashion piece has made the life of a girl easier with multi-folds. Many brands and designers offer pre-stitched sarees that are easy to wear and require minimal effort. You can find them in various styles, fabrics, and embellishments, so you can choose one that suits your taste. They also happen to be Diwali as they combine the elegance of a traditional saree with the convenience of modern fashion. They save you time and make it effortless to look stunning during the festivities.

Here listing our 3 favourite ready-to-wear sarees from Amazon

Blue Ruffle Saree

Dipped in a classic navy blue hue and topped with playful details, this saree skirt is perfect to spruce up your festive look. Tailored in a Swiss dot fabric, it features an attached drape with cascading ruffles to slip into and sass away. It can be teamed with a printed or embellished blouse for a festive look. For accessories, golden or silver earrings that can amp up the look and elevate the entire ensemble would be the perfect fit.

Buy Now Black Sequin Saree Gown



Black sequin embroidered saree gown with an attached drape and pleats in the front. The drape is elevated with a pearl hanging lace detail The saree gown also features an attached wrap-style sequin embroidered blouse with sexy cut-outs on either side of the waist. It is extremely easy to wear and looks like a saree but has the comfort of a gown. You can pair it up with long silver danglers and silver or nude heels to complete the look.

Buy Now Green Sequin Saree:



This 6-yard green saree is the perfect pick for a festive look. It comes in shiny lycra fabric that is easy to wear, looks chic, and also hugs the body in the right places. The fabric of the saree makes it easy to wear, you can pick and adorn it whenever you want. The border also has sequin detailing and it also comes with a stitched sequin blouse. To complete the look you can either go for earrings in the same green or a contrasting tone. For footwear, transparent or embellished black heels would be the right pick.

Buy Now

Do let us know your favourite pick!