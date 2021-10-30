Diwali Festive Season Sales : Are you looking for a best camera phone in this Diwali season so that you can capture some good quality photos and videos as memories ? Then you need to consider buying phones from online shopping apps like Flipkart and Amazon who are providing crazy deals and offers on smartphones and gadgets. From Oppo Reno 6 to iPhone 12, we have made list to top 5 best camera phones that you can buy this Diwali and that too at an affordable price. Take a look.Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021: Bumper Discount Of Rs 6000 On Google Pixel 4a, Buy Today | Watch Video