Home

Video Gallery

DNA: Honey Or a Spoonful Of ‘Sweet Poison’? | Honey Test | Dabur Honey | Zee News Exclusive

DNA: Honey Or a Spoonful Of ‘Sweet Poison’? | Honey Test | Dabur Honey | Zee News Exclusive

In this era of adulteration, now how poison is being sold to you in the name of nectar like honey? Watch video to find out

Honey test: Is your honey adulterated? Many diabetic patients drink honey tea-coffee as an alternative to sugar. Honey is the purest thing available from nature. But in this era of adulteration, now how poison is being sold to you in the name of nectar like honey. Watch video.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.