After the adults getting vaccinated across India, now teenagers in the 15-18 age group are receiving their first dose of Covid-19 Covaxin vaccines. While, recently, some concerns were raised about ‘expired’ Covaxin being administered to children. In wake of which, the government later clarified that the shelf life of Covaxin vaccine had been extended from nine months to 12 months in November by the national regulator, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, or CDSCO, based on a comprehensive analysis and examination of stability study data furnished by the vaccine manufacturers, and therefore there was nothing wrong with these batches.