An allergy is a chronic condition which is usually characterized by symptoms like rashes, itching, sneezing etc. The culprit behind your allergy may be pollen, dust, food, latex, or insect stings. Getting an allergy means that your immune system is considering a particular foreign substance as severely harmful, which is actually not the case. In a bid to protect you from any side-effects, your body’s defence mechanism secretes IgE molecules that attach themselves to mast cells. These cells contain histamine which can cause symptoms of an allergy when gets released in the body.