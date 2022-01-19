Can Covid-19 reduce the sperm count : Covid-19 outbreak has not just affected our respiratory organs but is also a potential target for affecting male reproductive system. There are various reports and research that suggest Covid-19 vaccinations can affect a man’s fertility thereby reducing the sperm count. Lower sperm mortality and a lower sperm count has been found in men even after a couple of months having dealt with coronavirus. Watch this video to know what expert has to say on this.Also Read - Tutorial: Step By Step Guide On How To Do Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test At Home; Watch Video