Wakanda Story: Wakanda was inspired by The Dark Knight's Gotham. The majority of the world has no idea Wakanda exists. Wakanda and its people are identified as a mysterious and very isolated culture. So, if Wakanda were real, where would it be placed in our history books or on a map. Much like the isolation, we learn of in Marvel's kingdom, Haiti's history has been isolated as well as shrouded by its misperceptions. White American outsiders would be a real-world conflict in a country like Wakanda and even in Haiti. comparing Wakanda's well-developed tribes, technology, and economy to Haiti's is different. one of the major point is that major parts of south Africa is unseen and the majority of people believed that there is Wakanda exist.

Written by- Ananya