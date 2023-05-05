Top Trending Videos

Does Smoking Make You Tired?

Tobacco contains nicotine, which is a mood-altering, addictive substance. When a person smokes, nicotine reaches their brain within seconds. This can make them feel energized due to stimulation of the adrenal glands, which release adrenaline.

Published: May 5, 2023 4:49 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Tobacco contains nicotine, which is a mood-altering, addictive substance. When a person smokes, nicotine reaches their brain within seconds. This can make them feel energized due to stimulation of the adrenal glands, which release adrenaline.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: May 5, 2023 4:49 PM IST