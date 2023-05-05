Home

Does Smoking Make You Tired?

Tobacco contains nicotine, which is a mood-altering, addictive substance. When a person smokes, nicotine reaches their brain within seconds. This can make them feel energized due to stimulation of the adrenal glands, which release adrenaline.