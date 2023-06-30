Home

Dog menace in Jalaun, more than one dozen people affected due to dog’s menace, Jalaun (UP)

Jalaun (UP): Dog menace in Jalaun, more than one dozen people affected due to dog’s menace. People encounters a dog as a threat to the society and killed him instantly.

