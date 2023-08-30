Home

Dog squad conducts drills for detection of explosives ahead of G20 Summit

With just a few days left for the G20 Summit, National Capital is gearing up for the much-anticipated event. In that series, the Delhi Police Dog Squad carried out an extensive security drill. During the drill, the dogs showcased their finest ability to counter any unprecedented eventuality.

