Dog squad conducts drills for detection of explosives ahead of G20 Summit

With just a few days left for the G20 Summit, National Capital is gearing up for the much-anticipated event. In that series, the Delhi Police Dog Squad carried out an extensive security drill. During the drill, the dogs showcased their finest ability to counter any unprecedented eventuality.

Published: August 30, 2023 4:29 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

