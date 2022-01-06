A new anti-COVID drug has been introduced by Dr Reddy’s. The drug is approved by Indian drug regulator Central Drugs Standard Control Organization. This medicine will be distributed by the name of Moflu. This Molnupiravir drug will be available in Indian market from 10th January. States with high number of covid cases will be on priority. This will be the cheapest anti- covid drug in the market. Dr Reddy pharmaceutical company had a non- exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with Merck Shape Dohme (MSD). This will allow them to manufacture and supply the Drug to India and other 13 countries.