Dressed in sarees, grooving to beats, this all-woman rock band is breaking style & gender barriers!

These women dress in sarees, groove to rocking beats and convey social messages. Meet the all-woman, saree-clad, Lucknow-based mission rock band, ‘Meri Zindagi’. Formed in 2010, the band ‘Meri Zindagi’ has performed 550 music shows across India.

