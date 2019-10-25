One of the healthiest beverages in the world, green tea can keep you free from most of the ailments. Being rich in strong antioxidants like catechins, this drink can prevent cell damage. According to scientists, catechins are even stronger than nutrients like vitamins C and E, which are known to be effective in halting cell damage. One of the most significant benefits of green tea is its ability to provide protection from various kinds of cancer. Even if you have the addiction to smoking, consuming green tea on a daily basis can lower your risk of developing cancer. According to our expert, Jody Rudman, an antioxidant called EGCG, present in green tea turns off the receptors that are triggered by tobacco smoke and other carcinogens. And those who already have a tumour can also get benefitted from this beverage. Antioxidants present in green tea can actually shrink the tumour. To know about various other health benefits of this magical potion, you can watch this video.