By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Drone footage shows destruction in Gaza amid continuous Israeli strikes
Drone footage shows massive destruction in Gaza City around the Al-Garbi mosque in the Shati refugee camp as fierce Israeli ...
Drone footage shows massive destruction in Gaza City around the Al-Garbi mosque in the Shati refugee camp as fierce Israeli airstrikes continued on Wednesday (October 11). Whole buildings have been flattened, while the grey smoke rose in the background.
Trending Now
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.