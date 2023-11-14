Top Trending Videos

Drone visuals | Air quality remains in ‘Severe’ category in Delhi

Updated: November 14, 2023 1:38 PM IST

By Video Desk

Air quality has significantly deteriorated falling into the ‘Severe’ category in New Delhi on November 14. Drone visuals from the Anand Vihar bus terminal showed ‘severe’ quality at 8:40 am. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality Index stood at 438.

