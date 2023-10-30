Home

Video Gallery

Drone visuals show extent of tragedy of the train collision in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh

Drone visuals show extent of tragedy of the train collision in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh

The tragic train accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagram district has jolted the nation. The death toll has mounted to 11 ...

The tragic train accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagram district has jolted the nation. The death toll has mounted to 11 and at least 50 people were injured in the tragic accident. One of the trains was operating from Vizianagram to Rayagada, Odisha. The other train was going from Visakhapatnam to Palasa, Andhra Pradesh. Drone visuals show the aftermath of the deadly collision of the trains. CPRO East Coast Railways informed that 18 trains have been cancelled and around 22 have been diverted.

CPRO, East Coast Railways, Biswajit Sahu said, “Unfortunately, 11 people have died and 50 people have been injured. The injured have been sent to different hospitals. We arranged buses and trains for stranded passengers. Through SMS, and help desks, we are giving information about the diversion of the trains. 18 trains are cancelled and around 22 trains are diverted. We are focusing on the track restoration work.”Andhra CM YS Jagan ordered immediate relief measures at the accident site. PM has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased.