Home

Video Gallery

Dry Eyes in Children: Effective Ways to Manage

Dry Eyes in Children: Effective Ways to Manage

Children cannot communicate their eye-related problems in a proper way. So some common dry eye syndrome symptoms in children that parents should notice from their behavior could be redness around the eyes, constant eye rubbing, burning sensations in and around the eyes, blurred vision or difficulty in reading, or working on digital devices. Here is a list of tips to relieve dry eye syndrome at home.

Dry Eyes in Children: Children cannot communicate their eye-related problems in a proper way. So some common dry eye syndrome symptoms in children that parents should notice from their behavior could be redness around the eyes, constant eye rubbing, burning sensations in and around the eyes, blurred vision or difficulty in reading, or working on digital devices. Here is a list of tips to relieve dry eye syndrome at home.