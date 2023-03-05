Home

DTC Bus Crashes Into Graveyard In Delhi’s Khan Market – Watch Video

A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus broke the compound wall of a Christian Cemetery and entered the graveyard in Khan Market. 10 to 12 graves were harmed in the mishap.

A cluster bus crashed into a cemetery in central Delhi’s Khan Market area on Saturday morning with only the driver and conductor aboard. 10 to 12 graves were harmed in the mishap. Pictures and videos of the accident and showcasing a major part of the bus being inside the cemetery wall are doing rounds on social media.