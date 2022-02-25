On Tuesday February 22, Dubai officially opened it’s ‘Museum of Future’. It is a seven storey hollow silver eclipse which includes Arabic calligraphy quotes from Dubai’s ruler. It is located at Sheikh Zayed Road, the city’s main highway. The museum was opened by the ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum. It has been named the most beautiful building on the earth. It was lit up by a colorful laser light in the evening and thousands of people gathered to catch the glimpse of the beautiful museum. Watch video to get a glimpse of the Museum of future, Dubai.