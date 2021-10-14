Dussehra Dhamaka 2021: On this Dussehra, We have brought you the list of web series and movies releasing on the OTT platform on Dussehra which u can binge-watch with your friends and families. From the movie Sanak, Rashmi Rocket to Sardar Udham, watch the video to know the list of web series, and movies releasing on this Dussehra.Also Read - EXCLUSIVE : Vidyut Jammwal Opens Up On His Upcoming Film Sanak, His Special Proposal to Nandita Mahtani, Watch Video