E-Amrit Launched In India : The Government of India, on 10th of November launched E-Amrit, a web portal for electronic vehicles in India at the COP26 Summit in United Kingdom’s Glasgow. The app will provide all the necessary details and information on electronic vehicles, making consumers aware about the benefits of switching to electric vehicles busting myths around the adoption of EV’s, their purchase, investment opportunities and more. Watch video to know more on this newly launched portal in detail.Also Read - WhatsApp Latest Update: WhatsApp Will Now Allow You To Hide Your 'Last Seen' From Selected Contacts | Watch Video