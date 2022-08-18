How to Pay Traffic Fines in Delhi:
Apart from traffic policemen stopping you for traffic violations, now you can also be caught on camera for it. With the rapid integration of government services online, now traffic violation (Challan) can be paid online. In this video we have explained step by step process of paying traffic E-Challan online in Delhi.Also Read - E-Challan: How to check and make traffic challan payment online via Paytm Also Read - Paytm traffic challan payments is now live in Maharashtra: All you need to know Also Read - How to check E-Challan and pay traffic fine online