What is an E-passport: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on 1st of February announced the Union Budget of 2022-23 where she mentioned that E-passports will be launched in India in 2022-23. She also added that these E-passports will be embedded with chips and futuristic technologies. You must we wondering that how different will E-passports be from our normal passports. In that case, watch this video where we have explained what E-passports are, how will it work and the features and benefits that it will provide.