e-Shram Card explained: Labourers and workers of the unorganized sectors get financial benefits by registering themselves under the e-Shram card Yojona. It is Developed by the Ministry of Labour and Employment and was launched on August 26, 2022. It aims to help people like migrant workers, construction workers, domestic helps, street vendors, waiters, beauticians, handicraft makers, fisherfolk, agricultural labour, etc without charge at CSCs, labour facilitation centers and State Seva Kendras through self-registration. Through this video, let's know the benefits of e shram card, who can register for it, the process for e shram card registration, in a much detailed way. Watch video.