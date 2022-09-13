In 2018, the government said that 95% of e-waste in India is recycled by the informal sector. Dealers unscientifically dispose it by burning or dissolving it in acids. Improper e-waste disposal impacts the environment and human health. It causes air pollution and burning it releases harmful toxins and hazardous fumes which can travel hundreds of kilometers. India now has 178 registered e-waste recyclers, accredited by government to process e-waste. Watch VideoAlso Read - Way to go Japan! With 2020 Olympic Games on The Horizon, Tokyo Mulls Medals Made Out of Recycled Electronic Waste

Written By: Amit Kumar