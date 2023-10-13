Home

EAM Dr Jaishankar’s security has been upgraded from ‘Y’ category to ‘Z’

As per sources, the security cover of EAM S Jaishankar has been upgraded. Dr Jaishankar’s security has been upgraded from ‘Y’ category to ‘Z’. Notably, the Home Ministry holds frequent meetings on threats to influential people in the country. Jaishankar, 68, is currently being provided round-the-clock security cover by the armed team of the Delhi Police under the ‘Y’ category. However, now, EAM will be protected by CRPF personnel under ‘Z’ security cover that includes over a dozen armed commandos. Depending on the threat perception of an individual, the category is divided into six tiers. Six tiers of security cover are SPG, Z+ (highest level), Z, Y+, Y and X.

