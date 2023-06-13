By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
EAM Jaishankar and foreign delegates visit Sarnath Baudha Sthal
EAM S Jaishankar and other foreign delegates visited Sarnath Baudha Sthal in Varanasi, UP on June 13. G20 delegates arrived in Varanasi for a three-day meeting under India’s presidency. Earlier, the G20 Development Ministers’ Meeting was held in Varanasi on June 12. Jaishankar also chaired the Development Ministers’ Meeting. A new roadmap for the development of global agriculture in 20 developing countries was prepared during the meeting.
