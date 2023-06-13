Home

EAM Jaishankar and foreign delegates visit Sarnath Baudha Sthal

EAM S Jaishankar and other foreign delegates visited Sarnath Baudha Sthal in Varanasi, UP on June 13. G20 delegates arrived in Varanasi for a three-day meeting under India’s presidency. Earlier, the G20 Development Ministers’ Meeting was held in Varanasi on June 12. Jaishankar also chaired the Development Ministers’ Meeting. A new roadmap for the development of global agriculture in 20 developing countries was prepared during the meeting.

